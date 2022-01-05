Kelowna spent nearly $1M on winter maintenance for December

The city expects to increase spending with snow in the Jan. forecast

The City of Kelowna spent close to $1 million on winter maintenance during the month of December.

Kelowna was buried in nearly 40 cm of snow over last month due to greater than average snowfall and an absence of warmer weather that would have melted the white stuff and prevented accumulation.

The city expects to be over budget on winter maintenance activities by approximately $400,000 for the 2021 fiscal year.

“Public works will be reviewing past winter seasons’ data and will amend budget requests if required for future years of average winters based on data analyses,” said Tom Wilson with the City of Kelowna.

The City of Kelowna expects to further increase spending with the impending snowfall later this week.

