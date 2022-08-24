Kelowna stands with Ukraine on Independence Day

An event is being held at the sails starting at 4:30 p.m.

Children aged 5-12 from Rivne, Ukraine haD artwork available for purchase at the Rotary Centre for the Arts in Kelowna to support their fathers and brothers fighting in the war with Russia from May 15-31, 2022 (Brittany Webster - Capital News)

To show solidarity with the people of Ukraine, an event will be held by the sails in Kelowna tonight (Aug. 24) to mark Ukraine’s Independence Day.

Ukraine declared its independence following the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.

Three decades later, Russia threatens the future of the country, having spent the past six months invading the country.

Denys Storozhuk is hosting the evening, kicking it off at 4:30 p.m. with a car rally before the yacht club sailboats parade in yellow and blue at 5:30 p.m.

“It’s very important to support Ukrainians both in Ukraine and in Kelowna, even moral support,” Storozhuk said.

“People in Ukraine feel tired and depressed over this war that is going on, and any support they receive from the world is very important for them.”

Storozhuk says police will be there to ensure safety and Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran is expected to say a few words.

“Also for locals, it’ll be a chance to meet Ukrainians who actually arrived here.”

Storozhuk says they are still looking for host families to house people who fled Ukraine.

As part of the event, Storozhuk says they’ve obtained an exclusive photo series from reporters with BBC and National Geographic that will be on display.

“They will explain in detail what is happening, so hopefully people can feel – not only see, but feel – our pain.”

More details about the event can be found on Facebook.

READ MORE: Ukraine girds for heavy attacks as it marks Independence Day

READ MORE: Okanagan’s Lakeman donating proceeds of final performances and album to mental health

@thebrittwebster

brittany.webster@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

KelownaMilitaryRussiaUkraine