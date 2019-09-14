Kelowna Councillor Mohini Singh (left), general manager Jamie Wattie (middle right) and Staples Canada CEO David Boone (right) cut the ceremonial ribbon along side city partners from the Salvation Army. (Mackenzie Britton - Capital News)

Kelowna Staples unveils new look with first west coast Staples Studio

This isn’t your typical Staples store

It’s only been a few weeks since school has restarted, and though the new Kelowna Staples missed that deadline, the new look and new features the store offers will be put to good use this school season across the Okanagan.

The Staples along Highway 97 showed off its new features Saturday morning, with more than 160 people lined up outside to see the unveiling. Deals, technology, gadgets and more were front-and-centre for the weekend shoppers.

Staples Canada CEO David Boone introduced the new Staples Studio, a working space where businesses and groups can work, learn and teach.

“It’s going to be a great addition to people working and learning in Kelowna,” Boone said.

The studio will be the first Staples Studio in Western Canada, and one of only three in the country. Along side the new studio space, Boone said that Staples is looking to bring creativity and fashion into the business. The fashion is detailed in the new spaces, which can be rented out, as well as within the store and products.

Fashion designer Alex Harrison Haines, a young Kelowna entrepreneur, is one of the first speakers in the launch of the Spotlight Speaker Series which was featured in the new studio.

Along side Boone at the ceremonial ribbon cutting Saturday morning was the Salvation Army, who have been continuing their backpack program in partnership with Staples, and Kelowna city councillor Mohini Singh.

Coun. Singh thanked Staples for choosing Kelowna to be the first store in Western Canada to feature the new Staples Studio.

“I hope (people) will support the store. I’m very happy to have this in Kelowna,” Singh said.

Marmalade Cat Cafe, a local coffee and goods shop, also partnered with Staples to offer a new cafe location within the store. Shoppers will be able to enjoy the local business while shopping for school supplies or work supplies.

“Their carrot cake is unbelievable,” said Boone about Marmalade Cat Cafe.

“We’re super excited to have them in here. Part of who we are is partnering with local entrepreneurs and I’m happy to work with them,” said Boone.

