Kelowna start up looks to heal pets

After his four-legged best friend was given a terminal diagnosis, Dave Obrand was determined to find a cure.

That cure included a raw chicken diet, juiced fruits and vegetables, kelp, goats milk, minerals, Cannabidiol (C.B.D.) and Tetrahydrocannabidinol (T.H.C.). Obrand researched ways he could help his then 10 and a half year old Austin after he was told his dog would have a low chance of survivng surgery to remove the cancerous tumor on his spleen and if he did, the veterinarian said he would only live for three more weeks.

After spending more than $1,200 a month, the pair will celebrate Austin’s 12th birthday together in April.

“It was a lot, and a year went by and we went to the vet’s and he still had the tumor on his spleen but he had clean blood tests and was healthy enough for surgery four months ago and that was successful,” said Obrand. “It’s worth every penny.”

After seeing the effect that the C.B.D. had on Austin, Obrand and his friend Devon Murtagh started their own company to help other dogs in need, CBD 4 Paws. The co-owners now distribute their pet friendly product in 50 stores across Canada after starting up in June 2018.

Murtagh gives his dalmatian, Dax C.B.D. for his anxiety and has seen a positive change in his spotted companion.

C.B.D. is a product of the cannabinoid family and is not psychoactive and can have medical benefits for users.

The duo now field at least 30 e-mails a day to help pet owners figure out what kind of program is the right fit for their furry friend.

“There is a wide range of things that it can help with. 50 to 60 per cent are dogs dealing with anxiety, we do our CBD products with an organic cold pressed hemp oil so it’s really nice for them,” said Obrand. “The main uses are anxiety, arthritis and pain.”

One of his friends used the product on his aging pitbull that he would carry up and down the stairs because of pain now watches his dog run up and down the stairs to play.

“It’s all the pain and arthritis, they just slow down,” said Obrand. “It’s the best feeling when you are doing something you love and help people.”

The British Columbia Veterinary Association does not allow veterinarians to prescribe or recommend C.B.D. for treatment due to the lack of research that has been conducted.

However, Dr. Moshe Oz at Rose Valley Veterinary Hospital believes that if people want to give their animals C.B.D. for arthritis, cancer, or chronic pain that it is their decision and can be helpful.

“It’s a very tough subject. By law the BCVMA does not allow us to sell it or recommend it, we are not allowed to do anything at this point of time,” said Dr. Oz. “We all know science wise that it does help in certain cases such as chronic pain or cancer. It’s not a magic drug for literally anything though.”

Dr. Oz says more research is needed before veterinarians will be able to work with it as a treatment.

“We need more research, you have to consult the store (if going to buy it). They are the ones that have the licence,” said Dr. Oz.

The product line that includes oils, balms and lotions can also help treat allergies and skin irritations.

Obrand says that the product is not only dog friendly, but can also be used on cats, horses and pigs. The duo has now also released a human-friendly line, Hemp Heal.

