Kelowna starts annual road pavement program

The City will look to re-surface approximately 40 kms of roads

The City of Kelowna will be extending the life of roads this summer with the the start of the annual pavement program.

According to the City, and average of 350,000 vehicle trips are make in Kelowna on an average weekday, and with the addition of tourism coming into the city, water pressure and temperature changes, TLC for the roads is needed.

Kelowna’s pavement program has started to re-surface approximately 40 lane kilometres, involving 16 different road segments.

“Figuring out which roads will be prioritized each year, as well as the level of repair required, involves some testing and software analysis,” said roads design technologist Bruce Dacre.

“And to manage costs, we coordinate road repairs with other projects such as utility work and bike lanes.”

As part of this year’s program, bike lanes will be added on Bernard Avenue and Ellis street. Select road segments repairs’ has already started with cleaning, sweeping, sealing cracks, flushing and minor shoulder repairs. Residents will be notified when re-surface work begins in their area.

Street From To
Gordon Drive Springfield Road KLO Road
KLO Road Gordon Drive

Benvoulin Road
KLO/Benvoulin intersection North of KLO Road South of Chamberlain
Chamberlain Road Benvoulin Road West End
Bernard Avenue Richter Street Ethel Street
Clifton Road Moutain Avenue South of Caramillo Road
High Road Clifton Road Glenmore Road
Summit Drive Glenmore Road Valley Road
Valley Road Cross Road Union Road
Gerstmar Road Highway 33 Springfield Road
Gibson Road Hillcrest Road
South of McCurdy Road East
Ellis Street Roanoke Street Broadway Street
Windsor Road Spall Road East End
Gordon Drive North of Steel Road South of Frost Road
Frost Road West End Gordon Drive
Killdeer Road South of Crest Drive Forst Road

Where road work is in progress, short-term lane closures or detours will be in effect. For the purpose of public safety and quality control, traffic control personnel will direct motorists and local residents to temporarily stay off the newly treated road segments.

In 2019, approximately $3.5 million will be invested in asphalt improvements, with the work expected to be complete by October 2019.

