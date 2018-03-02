Kelowna starts annual road repaving program

Annual program to keep roads in shape has started and will run through to October

The City of Kelowna’s 2018 road pavement management program has begun.

Approximately 40 lane kilometres will be re-surfaced this year, involving 16 different road segments, says the city.

“As in previous year’s we’ll see some of the work, like on Ellis and Acland Roads, completed in conjunction with other projects like painting new bike lanes,” said Darin Thompson, Kelowna’s roadways construction manager.

“Other sections, like the end of Beaver Lake Road and the end of Lakeshore Road, are identified and prioritized through our pavement management program, which continually tests all city roadways to identify routes that need remedial work.”

Short-term lane closures or detours will be in effect on sections where work is in progress.

For the purpose of public safety and quality control, traffic control personnel will direct motorists and local residents to stay off the newly treated road segments until they have sufficiently “cured.”

The city says it appreciated the the public’s cooperation and patience.

City personnel have already started preparing the selected road segments by cleaning, sweeping, sealing cracks, flushing and completing minor shoulder repairs. Residents will be notified when resurfacing work is to begin in their area.

Approximately $3.5 million will be spent on asphalt improvements this year, with the work expected to be complete by October.

The city says the annual program provides cost efficiencies and helps protect road infrastructure over time to prevent mass replacement at one time.

