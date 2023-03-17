The Battle of Vimy Ridge was won in April 1917. (Rachel Blaney/photo)

Kelowna student heading to Vimy Ridge to learn about Canada’s First World War history

Aiden Satterthwaite, a high school student from Kelowna will join 21 other Canadian youth

A Kelowna teen will fly to France after winning an award to visit Europe and tour important Canadian historical sites, including Vimy Ridge.

“I believe that the Vimy Pilgrimage Award will be an amazing opportunity to receive a much more in-depth understanding of the First World War. Being able to see things up close in real life would give me so much more than reading a book or watching a documentary,”said award recipient Aiden Satterthwaite, a high school student from Kelowna.

The award recognizes the outstanding commitment and positive contributions to the community of 22 teens across Canada.

Satterthwaite will join the other winners on April 2 on the voyage to France, where they will participate in a nine day program, including daily visits to important First World War sites, museums, cemeteries, historic battlefields, conferences and discussions.

The award is presented by the Vimy Foundation. The charity is dedicated to raising awareness of the role Canada played in the First World War, including the victory at Vimy Ridge in April 1917.

