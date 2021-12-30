Kelowna student spreads joy with a wagon full of gifts

A Kelowna high-school student brought the holiday spirit to sick children.

On Dec. 24, Jenae and family-friend Dr. Alex van Duyvendyk, an Interior Health physician, wheeled a wagon full of gifts through the pediatric unit of Kelowna General Hospital to deliver toys to kids and their families.

“I just wanted to bring a little joy and cheer to kids when they might need it the most,” said Jenae, “I know from experience what it’s like to spend the holidays in a hospital bed and I thought this would be a nice surprise and distraction for these kids.”

Jenae has been fundraising since the fall when she approached Dr. van Duyvendyk for help with her gift-giving project.

“We know what it’s like not to be home for Christmas and wanted to bring a little surprise and joy to the kids staying at KGH this holiday season,” says Dr. van Duyvendyk who has been a patient over the holidays herself.

Jenae’s generosity resulted in smiles, giggles, and squeals of delight that lit up the pediatric unit, lifted spirits, and brightened everyone’s day.

READ MORE: UBCO grads launch heartfelt campaign to support Kelowna General Hospital cardiac unit

READ MOE: Central Okanagan Hospice Association finds way to ‘hug’ healthcare workers

@Rangers_mom

Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

ChristmasCity of Kelowna