Credit: Contributed

Kelowna students complete D.A.R.E. program

Students at Heritage Christian School received their certificates Friday

The Grade 5 students at Heritage Christian School have completed the D.A.R.E. program and had their graduation ceremony Friday.

D.A.R.E.’s purpose is to empower B.C. children with the critical thinking and life skills necessary to choose a drug-free life.

The ceremony was highlighted by speeches from each delegate, a letter from MLA Norm Letnick, MCs Kala Campbell and Regan Keith, O Canada lead by Jaxson Marciski, and D.A.R.E. reports from Caedmon Haines and Josiah McKay, according to the school.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Cook kicks off byelection campaign in West Kelowna

Just Posted

Cook kicks off byelection campaign in West Kelowna

The campaign office will be open seven days a week in the Westbank Shopping Centre

Kelowna students complete D.A.R.E. program

Students at Heritage Christian School received their certificates Friday

Dual-credit film program approved for Central Okanagan students

The Central Okanagan Public Schools is developing a program with the Vancouver Film School

Kelowna youth wellness centre receives $10,000 donation

The Foundry received a cheque from the Rotary Club of Kelowna Sunrise Friday

Snow warning in effect for the Coquihalla

A snowfall warning is in effect from Hope to Merritt as slush and snow is expected on highways this weekend

Disappointing turnout for Kelowna women’s march

The Kelowna Women’s March on Washington was held Saturday, Jan. 20

Are you ready for some wrestling? WWE’s ‘Raw’ marks 25 years

WWE flagship show is set to mark its 25th anniversary on Monday

B.C. woman who forged husband’s will gets house arrest

Princeton Judge says Odelle Simmons did not benefit from her crime

Liberals’ 2-year infrastructure plan set to take 5: documents

Government says 793 projects totalling $1.8 billion in federal funds have been granted extensions

Workers shouldn’t be used as ‘pawns’ in minimum wage fight: Wynne

Comments from Kathleen Wynne after demonstrators rallied outside Tim Hortons locations across Canada

Women’s movement has come a long way since march on Washington: Activists

Vancouver one of several cities hosting event on anniversary of historic Women’s March on Washington

John ‘Chick’ Webster, believed to be oldest living former NHL player, dies

Webster died Thursday at his home in Mattawa, Ont., where he had resided since 1969

World’s fastest log car made in B.C. sells for $350,000 US

Cedar Rocket auctioned off three times at Barrett-Jackson Co., netting $350,000 US for veterans

Thunderbirds ground Rockets

A week after a 6-2 win in Kent, WA, the Rockets fall to Seattle Friday in WHL action

Most Read