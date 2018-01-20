Kelowna students complete D.A.R.E. program

The Grade 5 students at Heritage Christian School have completed the D.A.R.E. program and had their graduation ceremony Friday.

D.A.R.E.’s purpose is to empower B.C. children with the critical thinking and life skills necessary to choose a drug-free life.

The ceremony was highlighted by speeches from each delegate, a letter from MLA Norm Letnick, MCs Kala Campbell and Regan Keith, O Canada lead by Jaxson Marciski, and D.A.R.E. reports from Caedmon Haines and Josiah McKay, according to the school.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.