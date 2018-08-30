The school room at the pre-school in the rural region of Krishna Nagar close to Kolkata in West Bengal India under construction. It was paid for by donations from the students of Anne McClymont Elementary School in Kelowna. —Image: contributed

Kelowna students fund school room in India

Anne McClymont Elementary students sell homemade candles and soap to help children half a world away

When students of a Kelowna elementary school return to class next week, they’ll get some good news.

Thanks to their fundraising efforts, a school room at a pre-school in a poor part of India has now been built.

The students raised $2,500 for the school room in the rural region of Krishna Nagar close to Kolkata in West Bengal.

And to mark the fundraising effort by the Kelowna students, a plaque has gone up on the wall the new building recognizing their efforts.

The sign reads: “The building of this room was funded by students of Anne McClymont Elementary School Kelowna,British Columbia Canada.”

The pre-school in India also serves as a day care for children of the working poor.

The money raised by the Kelowna students came from the sale of soaps and candles that the students made. It was forwarded to India through the Okanagan-based group East Meets West Children’s Foundation.

Foundation board chairwoman Mohini Singh said the expansion will make room for 10 more children who will have a safe place to be while their parents are at work.

“At the pre-school, called Bara Anduliya, the kids are fed and get a basic education,” said Singh.

Anne McClymont vice-principal Jasmeet Virk said the local students will be happy to see that their efforts to help other children half way around the world has paid off.

“It will be gratifying for our students to see how their fundraising efforts are making a difference in the lives of other children,” said Virk.

The plaque on the wall of the new school room crediting the Anne McClymont students for their fundraising efforts. —Image: contributed

