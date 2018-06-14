Kelowna students win bronze at science fair

KSS students Kate MacMillan and Ainsley Horton competed in Canada-Wide Science Fair

Two Kelowna high school students won a bronze medal at the recent Canada-Wide Science Fair in Ottawa.

Kate MacMillan and Ainsley Horton, both Grade 10 students at Kelowna Secondary School, placed third in their science fair contest category, pitting against artificial preservatives.

Their submission investigated the natural antioxidizing properties of avocados pits. The project was extended to compare efficacy of common natural and synthetic preservatives to prevent avocado flesh oxidation.

The importance of evaluating natural preservatives is paramount as lower impact chemicals need to be utilized in sustainable food production.

The bronze medal came with a $1,000 post-secondary entrance scholarship sponsored by Western University.

For MacMillan, this is her second year competing at the CWSF. She got the inspiration for her project from the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal #12, responsible consumption and production.

Her advice to other students thinking about entering a project in the science fair is to choose a topic and partner to work with wisely.

This was the third year competing in the CWSF for Horton. She is co-head of set development in her school’s theatre program and has been a part of two plays. Her other hobbies include reading, drawing, and helping out at the local art gallery.

He advice to other potential CWSF participants is to choose a topic you’re interested in and seek help from a mentor.

