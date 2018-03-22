Credit: Pixabay

Kelowna summit will connect employers and immigrants

A session will be held tomorrow from 12 to 3 p.m. at the downtown library

Employers and immigrants will have the opportunity to connect Friday, March 23.

KCR- Community Resources and COLIP (Central Okanagan Local Immigration Partnership) are hosting IGNITE Okanagan, an employment summit that seeks to connect employers with immigrants and service providers to build a strong network that supports diversity in the workplace.

To be held Friday, March 23 from 12 to 3 p.m. at the downtown library, the event offers information and opportunities for both employers and immigrants and is open to the public.

The event is free. For more information contact Rawle Iam James through email or by calling 250-763-8008 ext. 126.

