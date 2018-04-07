Kelowna supports Humboldt Broncos in time of tragedy

The Sails will be illuminated green tonight to honour the junior hockey team

The City of Kelowna is showing its support for a Saskatchewan hockey team that recently lost multiple hockey players in a tragic crash Friday.

Mayor Colin Basran said in a statement posted Saturday afternoon, “the City of Kelowna joins the rest of Canada in expressing our deep sorrow for the families, friends and communities affected by the Humboldt Bronco tragedy.”

The Junior Hockey League’s Humboldt Broncos were en route to Nipawin, Sask., for a playoff game when a tractor trailer collided with the team’s bus. At least 15 people were killed.

So far, family members have confirmed that head coach Darcy Haugan, team captain Logan Schatz, former BCHL player Jaxon Joseph and the team’s play-by-play radio announcer Tyler Bieber are among the dead.

“The Sails fountain at the foot of Bernard Avenue will be illuminated in the Humboldt Broncos team colour of green today as a symbolic expression of our solidarity with that community, those who perished and for those who are injured,” Basran said in the statement.

Support has been pouring in for the junior hockey team from around the country.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered his condolences to the families affected by the accident through Twitter. More than $1 million has also been raised for the families of the team.

Basran said he is unsure of what time the statue will be illuminated, but to look for it this evening.

“I just thought given the circumstances and that this is such a huge tragedy, I thought it was appropriate to honour the victims,” said Basran, adding if you look at Kelowna’s population, many residents are from Saskatchewan.

