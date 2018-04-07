Credit: Carli Berry/Capital News

Kelowna supports Humboldt Broncos in time of tragedy

The Sails will be illuminated green tonight to honour the junior hockey team

The City of Kelowna is showing its support for a Saskatchewan hockey team that recently lost multiple hockey players in a tragic crash Friday.

Mayor Colin Basran said in a statement posted Saturday afternoon, “the City of Kelowna joins the rest of Canada in expressing our deep sorrow for the families, friends and communities affected by the Humboldt Bronco tragedy.”

The Junior Hockey League’s Humboldt Broncos were en route to Nipawin, Sask., for a playoff game when a tractor trailer collided with the team’s bus. At least 15 people were killed.

So far, family members have confirmed that head coach Darcy Haugan, team captain Logan Schatz, former BCHL player Jaxon Joseph and the team’s play-by-play radio announcer Tyler Bieber are among the dead.

“The Sails fountain at the foot of Bernard Avenue will be illuminated in the Humboldt Broncos team colour of green today as a symbolic expression of our solidarity with that community, those who perished and for those who are injured,” Basran said in the statement.

Support has been pouring in for the junior hockey team from around the country.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered his condolences to the families affected by the accident through Twitter. More than $1 million has also been raised for the families of the team.

Basran said he is unsure of what time the statue will be illuminated, but to look for it this evening.

“I just thought given the circumstances and that this is such a huge tragedy, I thought it was appropriate to honour the victims,” said Basran, adding if you look at Kelowna’s population, many residents are from Saskatchewan.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Penticton Vees mourning friends killed in Humboldt bus crash

Just Posted

Kelowna supports Humboldt Broncos in time of tragedy

The Sails will be illuminated green tonight to honour the junior hockey team

Updated: Landslide in Joe Rich cleared

A landslide is blocking Highway 33 near Goudie Road

West Kelowna resident searching for hero

Rhonda Johnson wants to find the man who saved her life

B.C. Games field lacrosse qualification for Thompson-Okanagan

Field lacrosse players are invited to try out for Zone 2

Big White holds fourth TELUS Kelowna Cup

The resort raised $32,564 to support amateur racing

40th annual MapleFest held in Kelowna

Celebrate the Francophone culture with this three-day event

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. hockey moms’ jersey campaign supports Humboldt Broncos

Organizers are asking people to wear any sports jersey on Thursday, April 12.

Penticton Vees mourning friends killed in Humboldt bus crash

The Penticton Vees won the national hockey title in 2012 in the host community of Humboldt

Victoria harpist celebrates 1 million YouTube views with a concert in Saanich

The concert is at St. Luke’s Church on April 15 at 2:30 p.m.

Bank robbed in Revelstoke

Police are seeking a “dark skinned male” in his late twenties in connection with the crime

Doctor who treated Humboldt victims was prepared by Syrian experience

Masri, whose parents are from Syria, volunteered with other doctors for two weeks in the war-torn country in 2011

Chiefs join anti-pipeline protests in Burnaby

Grand Chief Stewart Phillip says he believes it’s his responsibility to help stop the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

RCMP say cause of fatal Humboldt Broncos bus crash still unknown

Assistant Commissioner Curtis Zablocki said 14 people suffering injuries, some in critical condition

Most Read