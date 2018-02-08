Kelowna tech entrepreneur dies suddenly

Family and friends are mourning the loss of Kelowna businessman Josh Zieske

A celebration of life will be held Sunday for a Kelowna businessman who died suddenly this week.

Josh Zieske will be remembered by friends and family this weekend after his sudden passing.

“Please join us in celebrating the amazing life of our father, friend, teammate, colleague and partner Josh Zieske,” reads a Facebook event page for the celebration of life. “At Josh’s request we are to celebrate his life, and the beauty of all life, with an event full of friends and family.”

Zieske was partners in a tech company called Vineyard Networks, which in 2013 was sold to a Silicon Valley company called Procera for $28 million.

He was partners with Jason Richards and Derek Lownsbrough and began Vineyard Networks began operation in 2008, designing technology to allow large companies to monitor and make decisions about the information coming in on computer networks.

“So sorry to hear about the loss. I had the privilege to work with Josh for several years, and I cannot think of any bad times really. Josh was a true inspiration to be around and to work with, and I owe him a great deal when it comes to personal growth,” wrote Johan Schyberg.

Zieske, who attended Kelowna Secondary School, was also a member of the Okanagan rugby community, playing with the Kelowna Crows.

“I had the pleasure of playing with Josh in 2008/2009. As a young crow I learned a lot from him, he was always patient, kind, fierce on the field and gentle off, he was a great example,” wrote Cameron David Pierce

To honor Josh family is asking people to wear their favorite team jersey and sing along to The Tragically Hip.

“If you don’t have a jersey please dress in white or bright colors. Please share this event, all are invited. There will be no formal program so come anytime. There will be food and a bar. No flowers please, but we’ll be collecting donations to the KGH Children’s Ward,” stated the event listing.

The celebration takes place Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Kelowna Yacht Club.

