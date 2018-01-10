Black Press file

Kelowna Thieves hit couple’s house twice in two days

A Black Mountain couple had both of its trucks targetted in broad daylight this week

A Black Mountain resident says having thieves show up in broad daylight two days in a row at his residence is enough to make him think about relocating.

Heavy duty mechanic Dan Herlihy said a service truck he uses for his company was stolen this past Sunday morning and later recovered, stripped of an estimated $70,000 to $100,000 in tools he uses as co-owner of a logging company.

A day later, home from work and dealing with insurance and police on the first incident, the thieves were back in his driveway, attempting to steal his personal truck.

“I was sitting on the couch and I heard the alarm go off,” said Herlihy. “I looked outside and there was a blonde lady sitting in my truck.”

When Herlihy and his wife went outside, the lady scrambled into an onwaiting car and burned out of the neighbourhood.

Kelowna RCMP confirmed the two incidents and say a woman and a man appeared to be working together as the woman quickly left the scene in a waiting blue Mercedes vehicle after being spotted.

She was described as blond, wearing all black clothes and a grey toque.

“Thefts are often a crime of opportunity and thieves work both day and night,” said RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “These crimes are less likely to occur if residents are mindful of suspicious persons or vehicles that don’t belong in their area. RCMP would like to remind the public to report suspicious persons, vehicles and occurrences. Often times a suspicious persons report can lead to the discovery of a crime being committed or having been committed.”

In Black Mountain and around the Okanagan, it’s just the latest in a string of thefts, many of which are seeming to get more brazen. Herlihy lives in a quiet neighborhood but after the two incidents, he found out neighbours had also been targetted.

“I’ve been here for 10 years and never had one incident,” he said. “Talking to neighbours it seems like almost everyone has been targetted. I grew up in a small town and I’m not used to this. I told my wife I want to get the hell outta here.”

Herlihy says the theft of the tools from his work truck hits close to home and has affected his ability to work.

“There’s a lot of guys around with their whole livlihood in their trucks,” he said. “That’s what we do, we’re mobile service for heavy equipment. Some of these tools I had since my Dad gave them to me as a kid and now they are all gone.”

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.


kparnell@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Skier killed in avalanche near Fernie
Next story
‘Keep the coffee out of your rectum and in your cup’

Just Posted

Double digit price increases in Kelowna’s housing market

Economic strength and in-migration from Lower Mainland contribute to strong seller’s market

Kelowna Thieves hit couple’s house twice in two days

A Black Mountain couple had both of its trucks targetted in broad daylight this week

Kelowna entrepreneur donates $3 million to Alberta hospital

Long-time Alberta car dealer and builder, gives back to the hospital that helped him

Recycling fees going up for West Kelowna residents

Hike in tipping fees at Kelowna’s Glenmore Landfill reason for the increase

Pitching your ideas to the Kelowna community

ChangeUP will be held Feb. 28

Avalanche danger climbs to high for Okanagan

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue warn against travel into the backcountry

Fire claims life of teen in First Nations community near Williams Lake

Emergency crews responded to a mobile home fire early Tuesday on the Williams Lake Indian Band’s Sugar Cane Reserve

Warriors deal for 20-year-old forward

West Kelowna acquires Ryan Steele from Port Alberni for defenceman Spencer Hora

‘Keep the coffee out of your rectum and in your cup’

Gwyneth Paltrow’s natural lifestyle website Goop is now recommending a do-it-yourself coffee enema

Bannon out as chairman of Breitbart News, loses radio show

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon is out at Breitbart News after public break with President Donald Trump

James Franco’s says allegations he’s heard aren’t accurate

The New York Times has canceled a public event with James Franco days after the Golden Globe winner was accused of sexual misconduct.

Protest against Tim Hortons planned across Ontario today

Labour organizations across Ontario are holding rallies today to protest the actions some Tim Hortons franchises have taken

Rescuers save 100-plus finches found in foreclosed Ottawa home

More than 100 finches rescued from foreclosed home in Ottawa

Canada launches global trade complaint against U.S.

Canada launches global trade complaint vs U.S. over use of duties

Most Read