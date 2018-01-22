Kelowna thieves steal Crime Stoppers donations

This week’s unsolved crimes for Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers hits close to home

A theft on Sunday makes you wonder if the criminals knew the meaning of the word ironic.

Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers is looking for the public’s help in solving a theft from the 7-11 store on Harvey Ave. and Spall in Kelowna.

A clerk a noise when she was in the back of the store at approximately 9:30 a.m. Sunday. When she came out she saw two men running away.

Video surveillance was viewed and one man could be seen cutting the cord to the Crime Stoppers donation box before they both bolted from the store.

The amount of money in the box is unknown.

If you can identify these two persons of interest please contact Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.crimestoppers.net.

