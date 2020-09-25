Kelowna to crown Next Drag Superstar as part of Pride Week

The annual contest takes place on Sept. 25 and 26 outside of Summerhill Pyramid Winery

With Kelowna Pride Week in full swing, Kelowna’s Next Drag Superstar is celebrating its 9th year.

The annual contest, which sees local hopefuls compete for the right to e crowned ‘Kelowna’s Next Drag Superstar”, will take place this weekend.

The KNDS Semi-Finals are taking place on Friday, Sept. 25 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., while the finale is booked for Saturday, Sept. 26 at the same time. Both events will take place outside at Summerhill Pyramid Winery located at 4870 Chute Lake Road.

Due to COVID-19 safety protocols, there are a very limited number of tickets available for each show. General Admission seats for the finale are already sold out, but a number of VIP seating options remain available.

In an effort to ensure accessibility and to enable individuals in the community to participate in whatever manner they are most comfortable with, both events will also be live-streamed.

Ilona Verley, a two-spirit Indigenous queen who was recently featured by Vogue and competed in the first season of Canada’s Drag Race, will be in attendance at both events to perform and judge Kelowna’s queens. Calgary’s Nada Nuff and Farrah Nuff will also be performing and judging.

Dustyn Baulkham, general manager of the Kelowna Pride Society, is excited about the shows.

“I think it’s fair to say that Kelowna’s Next Drag Superstar is a Pride Week favourite, and we’re really pleased to be able to make this happen, while still ensuring that we keep the community safe,” said Baulkham.

“We’re looking forward to the Semi-Finals and Finale, and the performances from our talented local queens and guest judges. Join us in-person or online and find out who will be crowned Kelowna’s Next Drag Superstar.”

Learn more about both KNDS events, as well as the other remaining Pride Week 2020 festivities here. All Pride Week 2020 events are following provincial and Interior Health guidelines.

