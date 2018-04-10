Kelowna to gather for Humboldt

Moment of silence scheduled for Humboldt.

Kelowna residents will have an opportunity to stand in solidarity with Humboldt, Saskatchewan and the Broncos team members who died or were injured in the April 6 bus crash.

Springfield Funeral Home has arranged an event where the public can gather for a minute of silence and a group photograph.

READ MORE: HUMBOLDT CRASH HITS HOME

“We want to be an agent for some comfort and healing for the people of our community and those of Humboldt in the wake of this tragic accident,” said Rod Attwell, general manager of Springfield Funeral Home.

“The photograph will be taken with hands linked and raised inspired by the photograph of the three hospitalized Bronco team members,” reads the release from the funeral home. “The photograph will be sent to the Bronco’s team and the city of Humboldt. Everyone is invited to attend.”

Those who attend are being asked to wear the Broncos colours of green and yellow or if a hockey jersey.

Thursday, April 12 at 4:15 p.m.

Prospera Place West Parking Lot

Parking is available at Prospera Place from 3:30 p.m. – 5:15 p.m.

