Kelowna to gather for International Women’s Day

For International Women’s Day this Thursday, Kelowna men and women are being asked to gather in Stuart Park and be part of a global movement “Her Time to Thrive.”

To take part in this global day, eight Kelowna industry leaders will share short stories from their respective fields about how women today are thriving, and how men can support this growing movement.

The KFS men’s drum circle will kick things off at 11:55 a.m. singing a Warrior song in support of the day.

Mayor Colin Basran will follow with a Proclamation, officially declaring March 8 International Women’s Day.

Speakers include Nicole Rustad, Mohini Singh, Kelly Taverner, Kevin Edgecombe of Her International, Geri and Deb from Karis Support Society, Karen Mason of Kelowna Women’s Shelter, Shannon Christensen of Mamas for Mamas and Susan Steen from H.O.P.E. Outreach.

International charities that are working together toward this movement will also be set up with awareness stands, including Hope for the Nations, On Root Project, KFS, Global Empowerment Coalition of the Central OkanaganKelowna.

Other global gatherings are expected in Mongolia, Nepal, Japan, Hong Kong, U.S.A. and Canada. Follow along at #HerTimeToThrive or HerTimeToThrive.com.

