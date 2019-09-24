Kelowna to host Great Kitchen Party in November

Seven chefs from Kelowna will compete to qualify for the Canadian Culinary Championships

Kelowna will host the Great Kitchen Party, formerly known as the Celebration of Canadian Excellence, in mid-November.

The event, which will take place on Friday, Nov. 15, is a qualifier for chefs competing to earn a spot at the National Canadian Culinary Championships.

The event will be held the Delta Hotels by the Marriott Grand Okanagan Resort where seven chefs will compete for gold and the opportunity to compete at the nationals in Ottawa.

Each regional event is focused on three categories, celebrating Canada’s best in sport, music, and food.

The funds raised from the event will go towards supporting three Canadian charities: B2ten (sport), MusiCounts (music) and CFCC (food) that help to build a better Canada.

Olympic Gold Medalist and local freestyle skiing legend, Kelsey Serwa, will act as the emcee for the event. Serwa will be one of many celebrated athletes in attendance and has deep roots in Kelowna as her grandfather was one of the co-founders of the Big White Ski Resort back in the 1960s.

“I am so excited to be involved in the event that elevates and celebrates Canadian athletes in Canada alongside great chefs and musicians,” says Kelsey. “It’s fun to have all of the athletes at the event, sharing their stories with guests and showcasing their medals.”

During the first part of the event, guests will sample local spirits, brews and other artisan bites in addition to tasting a plate and beverage pairing by each of the seven top chefs competing in the event.

The chefs featured in the event include:

Andre Callan (Red Fox Club at Indigenous World Winery)

Brock Bowes (CrAsian Foods Corp.)

Chris Braun (RauDZ Regional Table)

James Holmes (Salt and Brick)

Jeff Van Geest (Miradoro at Tinhorn Creek)

Kai Koroll (Block ONE Restaurant at 50th Parallel Estate)

Rob Walker (Big White Ski Resort)

The competition will be graded by a panel of judges. For more information visit the great kitchen party website.

