Kelowna to host Wilderness First Aid course for the brave

The three day program to teach how to treat people in austere environment

A three day wilderness first aid course is designed for the brave and fit.

The course for physicians, outdoor leaders and responsible wilderness users will properly enable them to treat injuries in austere environments with minimal equipment.

Jim Ongena, who has been teaching Wilderness Medicine Courses throughout Canada and the U.S. since 1982 will lead the program.

Over the three days participants will learn liability, anatomy, how to survey injuries, CPR, chest injuries, heart attacks, serious injuries along with snake and spider bites and much more.

To register, or for more information please call Jim at 250-486-7166 or e-mail jim@corporateheights.ca

