The City of Kelowna is partnering with the Downtown Kelowna Association and the RCMP to implement a CCTV registry program. (File)

Kelowna to implement CCTV registry to help RCMP access video surveillance

The registry will record locations of security cameras in downtown Kelowna for quicker RCMP access

The RCMP will soon have access to more security cameras in downtown Kelowna, thanks to a new pilot-project to register privately owned CCTV cameras in a database.

The City of Kelowna, Downtown Kelowna Association (DKA) and the RCMP have partnered to launch a program that will register the location of CCTV cameras at businesses in the area, providing police with quicker access to potential sources of video evidence.

Currently, RCMP members must canvas areas in person when a crime occurs to determine if there are CCTV cameras that might have captured footage of vital evidence.

“We are very pleased to partner with the City and the DKA on this pilot project,” said RCMP superintendent Brent Mundle. “Not only does it give us the opportunity to maximize the efficiency of resources through an intelligence-led model, it supports crime prevention and exemplifies partnerships for more effective policing and community safety.”

Through the program, businesses can voluntarily register cameras and contact information with the city. The database will also include information about CCTV cameras located on city-owned property.

The initiative has been reviewed and cleared by the Privacy Commissioner Office of B.C.

“If an incident occurs, the RCMP can identify registered CCTV cameras in the area and ask camera owners if the footage can be secured to provide sometimes pivotal evidence faster,” said Darren Caul, director of community safety for the city.

“It’s a natural partnership and yet another innovative tool for the RCMP in their service to our community.”

The DKA’s executive director Mark Burley is encouraging business members to participate in the program.

“We’ve made it simple for businesses to sign up and we believe the initiative is a win-win partnership for everyone involved as we work together to create a safer downtown for our businesses and their customers,” said Burley.

The CCTV registry pilot program is one of Kelowna’s intelligent city initiatives, which finds ways to improve the lives of residents through access to online services, technological innovation and collaborative problem-solving.

“This initiative meets all of those criteria,” said Andreas Boehm, Kelowna’s intelligent cities manager. “And while initially, we anticipate it will significantly reduce the time and resources spent physically going around locating and soliciting potentially vital video evidence, it could lead to other positive crime reduction and sense of safety outcomes down the road.”

To maintain the security of the database, partnership members will visit DKA members in person to describe the program and how to sign up for the registry. The DKA will also contact all its members through email to ensure they have the information needed to sign up for the program.

READ MORE: Three-tower development proposed for Kelowna’s Leon Avenue

READ MORE: ‘Not good enough for Rutland’: Council defers decision on car wash development

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
False alarm at Ontario nuclear plant triggers thousands of orders of iodide pills
Next story
GALLERY: Bear sightings continue in North Okanagan

Just Posted

League donates $2,500 to memorial scholarship for late Kelowna Chiefs president

The Kootenay International Junior Hockey League made the donation Jan. 11

Kelowna to implement CCTV registry to help RCMP access video surveillance

The registry will record locations of security cameras in downtown Kelowna for quicker RCMP access

UPDATE: Lockdown lifted at Glenrosa Middle School in West Kelowna

The lockdown was lifted at 12:25 p.m.

Okanagan groups look to connect First Nation trails across US/Canada border

Groups recently met in Osoyoos to discuss how to advance the project

Three-tower development proposed for Kelowna’s Leon Avenue

One of the three proposed towers would be 42 storeys and become the tallest building in Kelowna

VIDEO: Questions of racism linger as Harry, Meghan step back

U.K. MP says royal rift shows that Britain still has a problem with ‘structural racism’

Freezing cold stresses need of drop-in centre for Salmon Arm’s homeless

People without housing keep moving to stay warm, someone freezing a possibility

GALLERY: Bear sightings continue in North Okanagan

Conservation officers say bears should re-den due to low temperatures

Pot shops greenlit by North Okanagan community

Two applications for cannabis companies to be passed on to province

SPCA urges province to include mandatory plans for pets during emergencies

Agency said recent floods and fires have shown a need to include pets

CMHA Vernon’s crisis line seeks volunteers

Due to heavy call volumes, demand for volunteers is on the rise

Victoria-bound flight rerouted to Vancouver after plane hit by multiple birds

The plane with 31 passengers was travelling from Calgary

Electricity use hits record high due to cold snap, BC Hydro says

Consumption was up 16 per cent on Monday compared to the week before

Probe ordered into B.C. arrest of Indigenous man, granddaughter trying to open bank account

Maxwell Johnson and his 12-year-old granddaughter were trying to open an account at the Bank of Montreal

Most Read