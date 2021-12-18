Kelowna to impose parking ban on snow routes within 24 hours

Six inches of snow fell to the ground on Friday night (Dec. 17) in the Kelowna area

Kelowna is imposing a parking ban on certain routes across the city within the next 24 hours, amid the overnight snowfall.

Six inches of precipitation fell to the ground on Friday night (Dec. 17), with several snowplows in full force by the time 2 a.m. came around.

“We have had 10 units out plowing since midnight, which was increased to 20 units around 2 a.m., which is our current compliment,” said the city’s public works manager Geert Bos. “The teams are currently focussed on maintaining the P1 route.”

The city’s pending parking ban will affect residents who live on designated snow routes in Academy Way, Black Mountain, Clifton/Magic Estates/Wilden, Dilworth Mountain, Kirschner Mountain, McKinley Beach and areas in the South Mission.

People who don’t live on snow routes are still encouraged to move their vehicles off the road, the city said in a statement on Saturday morning.

Vehicles parked on the road on the designated snow routes will be towed or fined up to $50.

“The snow route parking bans will be in effect until the City declares they have been lifted,” the city’s snow event advisory unit said.

