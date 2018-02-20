Kelowna city hall.—Image: Capital News file

Kelowna to provide information about South Perimeter Road plan

A public information meeting will be held Feb. 28 about controversial approval method being used

Kelowna residents are being invited to learn more about the Alternative Approval Process to be used for the proposed acceleration of construction of the city’s new South Perimeter Road and Gordon Drive extension.

An public information session on the AAP will go Feb. 28 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Capital News Centre, 4105 Gordon Drive.

“South Perimeter Road is proposed to be constructed approximately eight years earlier than identified in the Official Community Plan and at no cost to taxpayers,” said Johannes Saufferer, real estate services manager for the city.

“It will be paid for through development cost charges collected from developers in the area, but the length of the payback period in the funding agreement triggers the city’s requirement for an alternative approval process (to gain public approval for the plan).”

The AAP period is now underway and will run from Feb. 14 to March 16. Qualified residents who oppose the agreement can sign the AAP form—similar to a petition—and if 10 percent of eligible voters sign, council must reconsider the plan and either send it to a referendum or cancel it.

The APP form is available online at kelowna.ca and for pick-up at City Hall, as well as at the Feb. 28 information session. The signed form must be returned to the city clerk on or before 4 p.m. on March 16 in order to be counted. Those in favour of the proposal are not required to do anything.

The process, similar to reverse-option billing in the corporate world —which is illegal in B.C.—puts the onus on opponents to try and stop a proposal by local government, not on the local government to convince residents of the merits of a project.

Learn more about this project and about the AAP process at kelowna.ca/cityprojects.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UBC research helps with spinal cord injury
Next story
B.C. cold snap prompts energy use spike

Just Posted

B.C. BUDGET: New spaces a step to universal child care

Fees reduced for licensed daycare operators

BC BUDGET: NDP cracks down on speculators, hidden ownership

Foreign buyer tax extended to Fraser Valley, Okanagan, Vancouver Island

B.C. BUDGET: Payroll tax replaces medical premiums

Health spending to increase $1.5 billion for drugs, primary care teams

Mayor defends work to improve Rutland Centennial Park

Colin Basran says with work done and more to do, park is already nicer than it was

Last night marks the Okanagan’s coldest night this season

Penticton broke a record at -18 C for the coldest night of the winter

Hope raises thousands for two Kelowna charities

The event Hope in Her Eyes managed to raise more than $17,000 for two Kelowna non-profits

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

BC Budget: NDP push for purpose-built rentals in ‘historic’ $1.6B housing investment

Hundreds of thousands of new low- and middle-income units coming over three years

B.C. BUDGET: More for wildfire recovery, campsites

NDP government to hire 20 more Conservation Officers this year

B.C. BUDGET: Surpluses predicted for three years

Tax revenues up, ICBC losses weigh heavily on provincial books

Parts of B.C. see record-breaking temperatures in cold snap

Sechelt, Yoho National Park were the chilliest ever Monday

Claim dimissed against RCMP over 2008 B.C. woman’s murder

Mother of Lisa Dudley, shot in her home along with her partner, had alleged negligence

B.C. cold snap prompts energy use spike

BC Hydro is reporting a 10 per cent increase in the energy demand in the last two days

COLUMN: Benning stands firm on Gudbranson, will keep him with Canucks until 2021

Canucks opt to not trade the 26-year-old defenseman, but sign him to multi-year deal

Most Read