Kelowna to ‘take back the night’

The Elizabeth Fry Society to host march to make streets safe for women

Women, men and children will take to the street Sept. 14 in the annual Kelowna Take Back The Night march to end violence against women.—Image credit: Facebook

The Elizabeth Fry Society is hosting their annual rally and march to protest sexual violence in the name of ‘taking back the street.’

“In this age of #MeToo it is more important than ever to be part of the change,” says the Central Okanagan Elizabeth Fry Society in a press release.

Related: Spreading positive ‘Carma’ in Kelowna

The all ages event invites Kelowna to be part of a global movement to make streets safe for women, the Kelowna event will be hosted by Mare McGoran.

Related: End domestic and sexual violence

There will be fun activities, a self-defense demonstration, spoken-word artists, followed by a march in downtown Kelowna.

For 45 years, the Central Okanagan Elizabeth Fry Society has been helping empower women to achieve dignity, security and equality in the community.

The march takes place Thursday, Sept. 13 at 6 p.m. in Kerry Park.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.