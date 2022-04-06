Kelowna to welcome first displaced Ukrainian family

Bravery Foundation are supporting a mother and her two children to flee the war in Ukraine

Ivanka, Maxim, Natalia fled Ukraine while Andre has remained to fight. (The Bravery Foundation)

Kelowna will welcome its first temporarily displaced Ukrainian family this weekend.

The Bravery Foundation has supported a Ukrainian family in their escape from the war in Ukraine.

Local teacher Nina Typusiak is housing the displaced family, mother Ivanka, and children Maxim, 9, and Natalia, 6.Their last name has been redacted to protect their privacy. Andre, their father and husband stayed behind in Ukraine to fight.

“We need to honour their honesty and fear,” said Typusiak about respecting the trauma that the family has endured.

The family fled Ukraine on March 4 and since then have been staying with 12 other people in a one-bedroom apartment in Prague.

The three had to leave behind most of their belongings, able to bring only one suitcase and two small backpacks of essentials while fleeing the Russian attack.

“Ivanka resists with fear everything that is offered to her because it is too scary,” said Typusiak.

“She is so extremely traumatized,” said Bonnie Penner, founder of the Bravery Foundation.

Typusiak hired a Toronto-based company to help Ivanka and her children obtain the appropriate papers to enter Canada.

The family has received their Visa and has purchased their plane ticket, paid for by donations from the Bravery Foundation.

Ivanka in Prague as she awaited her visa. (The Bravery Foundation)

“The Bravery Foundation is working to help all refugees fleeing the war,”

Those looking to help Ivanka and her family, and those that will be arriving after them, can do so by donating or checking the Bravery Foundation website for specific needs that the arriving families have.

The website also provides up-to-date information for refugees and people escaping war hoping to enter Canada and for those able to host displaced families.

Greg Bertrim has organized the collection of donated materials. Contact him on Facebook to donate goods like clothing, toys, bikes and food.

Contact info@thebraveryfoundation.com with questions or offers of donations or opportunities like jobs for temporarily displaced people.

