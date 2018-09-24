photo: canadagames.ca

Kelowna torchbearers announced for Canada Games

The torch will be passed to Kelowna Nov. 30

Over 100 inspiring Canadians were named today as torchbearers in the national MNP Canada Games Torch Relay. During a press conference this afternoon, the 2019 Canada Winter Games Host Society unveiled the first round of torchbearer names.

“Congratulations to these outstanding leaders in youth, sport and community across our nation who are making an impact in our communities,” said Lyn Radford, 2019 Canada Winter Games board chair. “The MNP Canada Games Torch Relay is an exciting opportunity to bring communities across the country together to celebrate the spirit of the Canada Games movement and recognize the accomplishments of these deserving individuals.”

RELATED: Okanagan speed skaters look to impress once again

“MNP congratulates the inspiring 2019 Canada Winter Games torchbearers who will be lighting up the nation with the spirit of the Games during the relay. As a truly Canadian firm with team members and offices in urban and rural communities from coast-to-coast, we are honoured to play a key role in this historic event. We will be cheering you all along the way,” said Jason Tuffs, chief executive officer of MNP.

Over 900 torchbearer nominations were received and reviewed by the 2019 Canada Winter Games between May 14 and June 30.

“The quality and number of nominations was truly impressive,” said Radford.

RELATED: Why Whistler for ski jumping in 2026? Calgary proposal gets pushback

The MNP Canada Games Torch Relay officially starts in Ottawa from the Centennial Flame on Parliament Hill on Oct. 4, and visits almost 50 communities across Canada through a series of torch relay and community celebration stops before arriving in Red Deer for the Opening Ceremony of the 2019 Games on Feb. 15. Torch relays are hosted in 26 communities, with additional torchbearers being announced in the coming month. Torchbearers for the Red Deer torch relay are announced starting in Jan. 2019, with the final torchbearers revealed at the Opening Ceremony on Feb. 15.

For more details on the MNP Canada Games Torch Relay and torchbearer profiles, visit their website.

The torch will stop in Kelowna and will be on Nov. 30 torchbearers will be; Christina Acton, Colin Basran, Maxine DeHart, Ivan McLelland, Renee Simons and Stephen Thomson.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Appeal pipeline decision but consult Indigenous communities, Scheer says
Next story
Canada has removed six out of 900 asylum seekers already facing U.S. deportation

Just Posted

Kelowna torchbearers announced for Canada Games

The torch will be passed to Kelowna Nov. 30

Kelowna RCMP issue tickets during Hells Angels annual Poker Run

The 90 participants were held up in Glenmore

Kelowna’s Little Owl Academy recieved award of excellence

They are one of the recipients of the Child Care Award of Excellence from the B.C. government.

Triple O’s hosts their nineth annual KidSport Day fundraiser

A ‘Stadium Burger’ has been created for the event

Kelowna’s Inn From The Cold shelter gets one-month lease reprieve

Shelter will be allowed to stay in its current Sutherland Avenue location until the end of October.

Weekday weather update

A look at your Okanagan-Shuswap weekday weather for Sept. 24

Harvest Moon to light up B.C. skies with an ‘autumn hue’

It’s the first moon after the autumn equinox

Hockey league gets $1.4M for assistance program after Humboldt Broncos crash

Program will help players, families, coaches and volunteers after the shock of the deadly crash

Canada’s capital region picking up the pieces following destructive tornados

Dozens of homes were destroyed by the tornadoes

New arts council formed in Lake Country

Get to Know Us Extravaganza is Sept. 29

Don’t feed birds in the parking lot

Vernon wildlife control services owner says feeding ducks and geese, or any wildlife, is bad

Canada has removed six out of 900 asylum seekers already facing U.S. deportation

Ottawa had said the ‘overwhelming majority’ had been removed

Appeal pipeline decision but consult Indigenous communities, Scheer says

The federal appeals court halted the Trans Mountain expansion last month

Luxury Airbnb faces regional district scorn

An Okangan property owner is accused of performing renovations, renting the chalet without proper permits

Most Read