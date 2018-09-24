Kelowna torchbearers announced for Canada Games

Over 100 inspiring Canadians were named today as torchbearers in the national MNP Canada Games Torch Relay. During a press conference this afternoon, the 2019 Canada Winter Games Host Society unveiled the first round of torchbearer names.

“Congratulations to these outstanding leaders in youth, sport and community across our nation who are making an impact in our communities,” said Lyn Radford, 2019 Canada Winter Games board chair. “The MNP Canada Games Torch Relay is an exciting opportunity to bring communities across the country together to celebrate the spirit of the Canada Games movement and recognize the accomplishments of these deserving individuals.”

“MNP congratulates the inspiring 2019 Canada Winter Games torchbearers who will be lighting up the nation with the spirit of the Games during the relay. As a truly Canadian firm with team members and offices in urban and rural communities from coast-to-coast, we are honoured to play a key role in this historic event. We will be cheering you all along the way,” said Jason Tuffs, chief executive officer of MNP.

Over 900 torchbearer nominations were received and reviewed by the 2019 Canada Winter Games between May 14 and June 30.

“The quality and number of nominations was truly impressive,” said Radford.

The MNP Canada Games Torch Relay officially starts in Ottawa from the Centennial Flame on Parliament Hill on Oct. 4, and visits almost 50 communities across Canada through a series of torch relay and community celebration stops before arriving in Red Deer for the Opening Ceremony of the 2019 Games on Feb. 15. Torch relays are hosted in 26 communities, with additional torchbearers being announced in the coming month. Torchbearers for the Red Deer torch relay are announced starting in Jan. 2019, with the final torchbearers revealed at the Opening Ceremony on Feb. 15.

For more details on the MNP Canada Games Torch Relay and torchbearer profiles, visit their website.

The torch will stop in Kelowna and will be on Nov. 30 torchbearers will be; Christina Acton, Colin Basran, Maxine DeHart, Ivan McLelland, Renee Simons and Stephen Thomson.

