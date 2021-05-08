Kelowna Toyota’s auto service department closed due to COVID-19 exposure

The dealership’s sales department is still open and is operating under regular business hours

Kelowna residents looking to schedule car repairs at Kelowna Toyota will have to wait, as the car dealership’s auto service and repairs department is closed until further notice after a staff member was exposed to COVID-19.

Under their website’s “schedule a service” tab, a note from the dealership says the service department is closed indefinitely out of the safety of customers and staff.

“This is a precautionary and voluntary closure as a result of staff members’ exposure to COVID-19. Health and safety is and always has been our number one priority and this is an action we are taking to ensure the safety of our staff and the community,” states the note.

While the service and repairs department is closed, the dealership’s sales department is still open and is operating under regular business hours: 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Monday to Friday and 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturdays.

On May 7, the OK Tire auto shop located on Dilworth Drive was closed due to a COVID-19 exposure. The business will remain closed until May 11. No details were provided regarding who or how many people were exposed to the virus.

On the day that the OK Tire was closed, 38 new cases of the virus were recorded in the IH region, bringing the total number of cases in the region to 11,287, with 135 deaths.

The health authority also announced on Friday that more than 335,000 vaccines have been administered throughout the Interior.

“Across Interior Health, hundreds of people attending their appointments at immunization clinics every day and emerging with a dose of vaccine that will protect them from serious illness or death by COVID-19,” said Susan Brown, the IH president and CEO.

— With files from Twila Amato

READ MORE: Kelowna OK Tire closed due to COVID-19 exposure

READ MORE: 38 new COVID-19 cases, more than 335k vaccines administered in Interior Health

@aaron_hemens

aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.