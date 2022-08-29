Crowds pack King Stadium at the 2018 Denim on the Diamond show in downtown Kelowna. (Denim on the Diamond Facebook)

Kelowna traffic may slow down as music festival moves into town

Set-up for Denim on the Diamond at King Stadium on Gaston Ave. begins Aug. 31

Traffic on Gaston Ave. may be slow rollin’ due to set up for Kelowna’s boot scootin’ music festival, Denim on the Diamond.

Set up for the music festival begins at 7a.m. on Wednesday (Aug. 31).

The festival will be held at King Stadium with tunes playing on Friday (Sept. 2) and Saturday (Sept. 3).

Loud noise and traffic delays are expected throughout the weekend.

Performers for the weekend include Matt Maeson, The Reklaws, JJ Wilde and the Blue Stones.

For more information and to purchase tickets visit denimonthediamond.com.

