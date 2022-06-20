Kelowna Transit moves to summer schedule

The Kelowna Regional Transit System is adjusting its schedule for the summer.
Changes to the route hours will come into effect on July 3, reflecting the end of the school year. B.C. Transit says that service will increase again when school is back in full session.
The schedule changes will affect Kelowna, West Kelowna, Lake Country, Westbank First Nation, and Peachland transit systems.
More details on the schedule changes can be found at bctransit.com/kelowna.
