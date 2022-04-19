(File photo)

Kelowna Transit to return to full service

System has been running under reduced service due to pandemic

The Kelowna Region Transit system is back running at full capacity, said BC Transit on Tuesday.

The announcement of the spring route schedule, coming into effect on May 1, included a return to full service as B.C. continues to come out from under the umbrella of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This service change will see regular service levels resume for the spring season,” reads a press release from B.C. Transit.

Labour shortages in December of last year forced Kelowna Region Transit to cut its services by 15 per cent.

For updated schedules, visit bctransit.com/kelowna.

Wildfire training brings 300 firefighters to Penticton this weekend
Extreme heat should be labelled a natural disaster, new report urges

