Kelowna Transit to return to full service

System has been running under reduced service due to pandemic

The Kelowna Region Transit system is back running at full capacity, said BC Transit on Tuesday.

The announcement of the spring route schedule, coming into effect on May 1, included a return to full service as B.C. continues to come out from under the umbrella of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This service change will see regular service levels resume for the spring season,” reads a press release from B.C. Transit.

Labour shortages in December of last year forced Kelowna Region Transit to cut its services by 15 per cent.

For updated schedules, visit bctransit.com/kelowna.

READ MORE: City of Kelowna looking toward more effective project development

READ MORE: Bus changes onboard for UBC Okanagan and Armstrong routes

@JakeC_16

Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BC TransitCity of Kelowna