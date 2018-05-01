Kelowna Trunk Sale promotes recycling

There’s no need to hold a garage sale of your own, sell your stuff as part of a trunk sale.

Take part in the latest Trunk Sale at Okanagan College, Saturday, May 26. Organized by the Regional Waste Reduction Office, the event promotes reuse and recycling, with one huge garage sale in the Okanagan College parking lot from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m.

“It’s a giant yard sale on wheels, similar to the boot sales famous in the U.K.,” said Rae Stewart, waste reduction facilitator with the regional district. ”It’s the perfect opportunity to get your pre-loved stuff into the hands of someone else that could use it. Our Trunk Sales are all about reducing, reusing, recycling, and ultimately having less material land in our one remaining landfill.”

Stewart said it’s a good opportunity for people who wouldn’t normally be able to host their own garage or yard sale, those that live in condos, apartments, or simply have no yard. “ We don’t limit the event though, everyone’s welcome to take part. Just as the name suggests, you do the selling from the trunk of your car, van or back of your pickup. There’s no charge to be a vendor, but you do need to pre-register beforehand. And there are only 150 spots available, so register now so as not to be disappointed.”

The Trunk Sale will be held in parking lot 17 of Okanagan College, 1000 K.L.O. Road, right next to the student residence buildings. Rain or shine. The Okanagan Mission Lions will once again be on site assisting with the event and hosting their own pancake breakfast sale.

For further information on the Trunk Sale, visit regionaldistrict.com/trunksale, or to register as a seller on sale day, call the Regional Waste Reduction Office at 250-469-6250.

