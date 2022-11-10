Kelowna trustee to chair Central Okanagan Board of Education

Kelowna trustee Lee-Ann Tiede is the new chair of the Central Okanagan Board of Education.

Tiede was the winner of a secret ballot over fellow trustee board chair nominees Julia Fraser, also a Kelowna representative, and Chantelle Desrosiers, of West Kelowna.

Election of a board chair was the first order of business for the new board of education after being sworn into office by Judge Lisa Wyatt on Wednesday.

Tiede, a trustee for eight years, said she looked forward to the board working collaboratively over the next four years and functioning as a team.

“I want to see us move forward and build each other up together rather than tear each other down,” Tiede said.

She noted the support of the school district administrative staff and various education stakeholders for their past and ongoing support of the board.

She also made mention of the role parents play as a key to the success of their children in the school system.

“Where would we be without the parents,” she said.

Fraser was elected by trustees to serve as board vice-chair.

Other committee chair appointments are:

• Education and student services: Amy Geistlinger

• Finance and Audit: Wayne Broughton

• Planning and Facilities: Chantelle Desrosiers

• Policy: Julia Fraser

• Executive Staff Management: Wayne Broughton

Broughton was also voted as he board representative for the BC School Trustees Association Provincial Council, while Fraser will fill the same role with the BC School Employers’ Association Representative Council.

Krystak Lezard, a Sylix Knowledge Keeper, also performed a traditional welcome and honour song as part of the inauguration ceremony, which she also did for the oath of office ceremony for the new Kelowna city council on Monday.