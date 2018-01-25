Kelowna’s unsolved crimes

This week’s unsolved crimes from the files of Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers:

On Jan. 16 Kelowna RCMP received a report of a theft from an underground parkade located on the 100 block of Barber Road.

Sometime overnight a suspect used a tool to force his way through the front doors of the condominium building then entered the parkade. He rummaged around several vehicles, stealing a key fob to the building and a pair of snowshoes. If you recognize this person of interest (above), please send a tip to Crime Stoppers – you could be rewarded.

Kelowna RCMP are interested in learning the identity of this man (below) who allegedly bilked local banks of thousands of dollars. The man made deposits with counterfeit cheques and withdrawals at several banks in the area on Aug. 11 and 12, 2017 using a stolen Quebec identification.

In another case, a report was called in to Kelowna RCMP just after midnight on Jan. 23, 2018 when a witness watched two males wearing all black hitting numerous vehicles with their skateboards in the Glenwood Avenue/Ethel Street area.

Police Dog Services were called and the police dog followed a trail finding at least fourteen smashed side mirrors and knocked-over garbage bins. The scent was lost in the area of Cameron Park.

If you know anything about this crime, or any other crime, call the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net. Your information will be kept confidential and could lead to a reward of up to $2,000.

