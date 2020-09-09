ONE Water Street is located on the corner of Ellis Street and Water Street in downtown Kelowna. (Contributed)

Kelowna unveils ONE Water Street Development

The mayor and council were invited to celebrate the new milestone

Another major milestone has been reached at the ONE Water Street development, which is under construction on the corner of Ellis Street and Water Street in downtown Kelowna.

The Kelowna skyline will look a little different with the roof now in place on the 36th floor of the east tower. The building will soon be joined by the west tower, a 29-story residential high-rise with construction underway. The structure is expected to be completed by spring 2021.

The 36th floor east tower penthouse is a focus of the design of the building with the luxury home spanning 4,500 square feet, panoramic lake views from a 2,500 square foot outdoor terrace.

The home will be made available for purchase later this year. Due to its size, specifications and location at the top of tallest tower in Kelowna it is projected to be the highest value condominium in British Columbia outside of Metro Vancouver.

“We have seen a significant increase in interest in living at ONE Water Street over the last few months from residents living in the Lower Mainland, Alberta and nation-wide,” said Henry Bereznicki, managing partner at North American Development Group.

Outdoor amenities include two swimming pools, a generously sized hot tub, a pickleball court, an outdoor patio with tables and couches for dining and entertainment, a dog park, barbecue and picnic areas and fire pit enclaves.

Inside the building will be large private health clubs featuring a fully-equipped health club, yoga/Pilates/dance/stretch studios, multi-purpose/entertainment room, guest suites and a business centre.

To take a virtual tour, click here.

