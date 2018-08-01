RCMP Musical Ride comes to Kelowna for two performances Thursday, Aug. 9, at Prospera Place. Photo: Contributed

Kelowna upcoming traffic and city facility disruptions

Changes to traffic flow, public service operations

Traffic delays for Musical Ride

The RCMP Musical Ride will be held in Prospera Place on Thursday, Aug. 9.

Two performances are being offered at 4:15 p.m. and 8:15 p.m.

Prior to each show, the horses will walk in procession to Prospera Place from their stabling location at the Kelowna Curling Club, 551 Recreation Ave.

While there will be no road closures, motorists can expect delays as the procession travels from the Curling Club to Prospera Place along Ellis Street from approximately 3:50 p.m. to 4:05 p.m. and again from approximately 7:50 p.m. to 8:05 p.m.

RCMP will manage traffic through the intersections at Ellis and Clement, and Ellis and Cawston.

The public can reduce traffic and parking congestion by choosing various modes of active transportation, such as biking, walking and carpooling.

Apple Bowl running track upgrades

Starting Thursday, the Apple Bowl Stadium will be closed for resurfacing of the 400-metre running track. The work is anticipated to be completed by Friday, Aug. 31, 5:30 p.m.

The $600,000 project involves repairing deteriorated sections, resurfacing and relining of the entire track with a new acrylic surface. The improvements are expected to add an additional 10 to 12 years to the life of the track.

Future improvements to the athletic facilities at Apple Bowl Stadium will include new equipment for cross-fit training.

BC Day hours of operation at civic properties

To mark British Columbia Day, Kelowna City Hall will be closed Monday, Aug. 6.

Parkinson Recreation Centre will be open Monday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Glenmore Landfill will be open regular hours from 7:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. For those wishing to garden over the long weekend, OgoGrow or GlenGrow compost can be picked up at the Landfill until 4 p.m.

Garbage collection is managed by the Regional District of Central Okanagan, and will have regular scheduled collection.

From free live music in city downtown parks to family fun with Park & Play activities, there are many options to enjoy Kelowna this weekend.

Check out the Parks Alive, 101.5 EZ Rock Theme Weekend (Indie Rock) on Friday, Aug. 3, and Saturday, Aug. 4, from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m., at the Kelowna Pride Stage in Kerry Park.

On Sunday, Aug. 5, bring the family to City Park to enjoy folk acoustic performances, from 1 to 3 p.m., as part of the Kiwanis Family Sundays. For more information, visit www.festivalskelowna.com.

Celebrating its 10th year, Park & Play will be at Hartwick Park in Glenmore on Monday, Aug. 6, from 5 to 8 p.m. Meet the neighbours, discover the local park and enjoy games for the whole family.

To see a list of where Park & Play will be all summer long visit www.kelowna.ca/neighbourhoods.

