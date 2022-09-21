Amarit Brar is running for a seat on Kelowna council. (Photo/Amarit Brar Facebook)

Amarit Brar is running for a seat on Kelowna council. (Photo/Amarit Brar Facebook)

Kelowna Votes 2022: Amarit Brar

Black Press Media is asking municipal election candidates their thoughts on various community issues

Black Press Media is reaching out to all candidates running for Kelowna council in the 2022 municipal election, asking for their response to three specific issues about the community, as well as a fun question. Responses will be published in the order they are received.

Amarit Brar – Council candidate

If elected, how do you think council should manage growth and development in Kelowna?

A:

We need to:

  • Improve current infrastructure, such as transportation. Traffic flow needs to be improved and we need to ensure that public transportation is accessible to low-income families and the general public.
  • Increase housing supply by repurposing underutilized buildings in Kelowna.
  • Regain our lost spaces, by endorsing Rule 3-30-300, making Kelowna greener and more enjoyable for all.
  • Routinely adhere to the OCP 2040, unless a development falls within a specific agreed-upon exception.

In 2021, Kelowna had the second highest property rate crime in the country, what should city council do to help address street and property crime in the city?

B:

The residents of Kelowna need to feel safe in our city. I would work to immediately implement the Community Safety Plan, so people in our community are safe and feel safe to ride their bikes, go for walks and enjoy their neighbourhoods.

In your view, what is council’s responsibility in assisting those experiencing homelessness, and providing affordable housing for Kelowna residents?

C:

Council needs to better utilize our existing homes and storefronts. We need to repurpose the underused buildings into affordable houses for low-income and middle-class families. We can immediately turn the existing storefronts into temporary modular houses. In order to accomplish this, we need to work with the provincial and federal governments to receive funds. We also need to work with BC Housing and neighbourhoods to ensure complex care and supportive housing fits better into our community.

Who is your favourite Okanagan celebrity and why?

D:

The Kandola Brothers! Their musical art connects the cultural roots in Punjabi music. They are inspiring many young people to embrace our cultural roots and where we come from.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City CouncilCity of KelownaElection 2022Municipal election

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PODCAST: A chat with longtime Spirit of the West drummer turned author Vince Ditrich
Next story
Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin takes stand at criminal trial, denies sexual assault

Just Posted

Crash on McCurdy Road. (Jordy Cunningham/ Capital News)
Crash flips SUV on McCurdy Road in Kelowna

A still from the video taken of a violent arrest on May 30, 2020 in downtown Kelowna. (File)
Kelowna Mountie involved in caught-on-camera 2020 arrest takes stand in assault trial

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Excited Rats

(Black Press file photo)
Colleges to host joint public debate for Kelowna mayoral candidates