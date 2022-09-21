Kelowna Votes 2022: Amarit Brar

Black Press Media is asking municipal election candidates their thoughts on various community issues

Black Press Media is reaching out to all candidates running for Kelowna council in the 2022 municipal election, asking for their response to three specific issues about the community, as well as a fun question. Responses will be published in the order they are received.

Amarit Brar – Council candidate

If elected, how do you think council should manage growth and development in Kelowna?

A:

We need to:

Improve current infrastructure, such as transportation. Traffic flow needs to be improved and we need to ensure that public transportation is accessible to low-income families and the general public.

Increase housing supply by repurposing underutilized buildings in Kelowna.

Regain our lost spaces, by endorsing Rule 3-30-300, making Kelowna greener and more enjoyable for all.

Routinely adhere to the OCP 2040, unless a development falls within a specific agreed-upon exception.

In 2021, Kelowna had the second highest property rate crime in the country, what should city council do to help address street and property crime in the city?

B:

The residents of Kelowna need to feel safe in our city. I would work to immediately implement the Community Safety Plan, so people in our community are safe and feel safe to ride their bikes, go for walks and enjoy their neighbourhoods.

In your view, what is council’s responsibility in assisting those experiencing homelessness, and providing affordable housing for Kelowna residents?

C:

Council needs to better utilize our existing homes and storefronts. We need to repurpose the underused buildings into affordable houses for low-income and middle-class families. We can immediately turn the existing storefronts into temporary modular houses. In order to accomplish this, we need to work with the provincial and federal governments to receive funds. We also need to work with BC Housing and neighbourhoods to ensure complex care and supportive housing fits better into our community.

Who is your favourite Okanagan celebrity and why?

D:

The Kandola Brothers! Their musical art connects the cultural roots in Punjabi music. They are inspiring many young people to embrace our cultural roots and where we come from.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City CouncilCity of KelownaElection 2022Municipal election