Kelowna Votes 2022: Chris Williams

Black Press Media is reaching out to all candidates running for Kelowna council in the 2022 municipal election, asking for their response to three specific issues about the community, as well as a fun question. Responses will be published in the order they are received.

Chris Williams – Council candidate

If elected, how do you think council should manage growth and development in Kelowna?

A:

Responsible growth requires affordable housing for current residents and maintaining infrastructure that keeps up with the expansion. This includes resourcing our healthcare facilities, police, fire, and other services. We have vast expertise in Kelowna and the valley and all stakeholders need to be engaged. I am a huge proponent of community consultation forums and the formation of expert task force committees where needed. The key to responsible growth is collaboration and innovative problem-solving.

In 2021, Kelowna had the second highest property rate crime in the country, what should city council do to help address street and property crime in the city?

B:

Being a former RCMP officer with over two decades of service across Canada and overseas, I am uniquely positioned to engage in our current crime crisis. Having run prolific offender enforcement units including the Surrey Property Crime and Auto Theft Target Teams, I not only bring subject matter expertise but a track record of crime reduction through targeting, innovative enforcement, and thinking outside of the box. I support the immediate formation of a Crime Reduction Task Force comprised of various stakeholders in order to address this issue that affects us all and the reputation of our city.

In your view, what is council’s responsibility in assisting those experiencing homelessness, and providing affordable housing for Kelowna residents?

C:

City council has a moral responsibility to all residents of Kelowna but particularly those who are suffering on our streets. It is time to take swift action that will ensure that everyone has a bed to sleep in, every night. Affordable housing for the middle class must also become a priority. We cannot allow Kelowna to become a city of haves and have-nots. I believe that through better collaboration and removal of bureaucratic red tape we will see rapid and appreciable changes in the homeless and housing crisis’. . We cannot expect Victoria or Ottawa to solve our problems. We have the compassion, expertise, and will right here in Kelowna and area to ‘be the change’ and a model example for other communities.

Who is your favourite Okanagan celebrity and why?

D:

With respect, I am not much of a celebrity follower. I admire every member of this community who has, is, and will step up to be part of finding solutions to the complex issues that Kelowna is currently facing. We can all play a small role in coming together as a community, celebrating our beautiful city and finding solutions that will ensure a bright and prosperous future for our children and grandchildren.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City CouncilCity of KelownaElection 2022Municipal election