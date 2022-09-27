Kelowna Votes 2022: Dan Schlosser

Black Press Media is reaching out to all candidates running for Kelowna council in the 2022 municipal election, asking for their response to three specific issues about the community, as well as a fun question. Responses will be published in the order they are received.

Dan Schlosser – Council candidate

If elected, how do you think council should manage growth and development Kelowna?

A:

I think Kelowna should look at the city as a whole and listen to the communities it serves. Each community should have its own infrastructure and amenities to lessen the amount of commuting.

In 2021, Kelowna had the second highest property rate crime in the country, what should city council do to help address street and property crime?

B:

More policing needs to be implemented; whether it is hiring more RCMP or developing a more effective Community Policing to support the RCMP.

In your view, what is council’s responsibility in assisting those experiencing homelessness, and providing affordable housing for Kelowna residents?

C:

Kelowna Council needs to work with the provincial government and bring in the experience and expertise to develop a realistic approach. One that not only gives the homeless food to eat and a warm place to sleep for the night, but also helps them overcome their addiction and find a new purpose in life. Kelowna council needs to come up with innovative ways to in-fill the city strategically. By looking at re-zoning affected areas and allowing more affordable housing such as townhouses, condos/apartments, secondary suites, and carriage houses, we can help our next generation get a foothold for their future.

Who is your favourite Okanagan celebrity and why?

D:

I’ve never been much of a stargazer but one that stands out to me is Allyson Graf. (YMCA of Southern Interior BC). She probably wouldn’t consider herself a celebrity because that’s the kind of person she is. I met Allyson years ago when I worked for the (then) YMCA of Okanagan and noticed her leadership then. When Sharon Peterson stepped down as CEO and Allyson stepped up – I thought “That’s perfect!” Like her predecessor, she is a natural leader. The ‘Y’ has a bright future.

