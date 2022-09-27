Kelowna Votes 2022: Dan Schlosser

Dan Schlosser – Council candidate
A:
I think Kelowna should look at the city as a whole and listen to the communities it serves. Each community should have its own infrastructure and amenities to lessen the amount of commuting.
B:
More policing needs to be implemented; whether it is hiring more RCMP or developing a more effective Community Policing to support the RCMP.
C:
Kelowna Council needs to work with the provincial government and bring in the experience and expertise to develop a realistic approach. One that not only gives the homeless food to eat and a warm place to sleep for the night, but also helps them overcome their addiction and find a new purpose in life. Kelowna council needs to come up with innovative ways to in-fill the city strategically. By looking at re-zoning affected areas and allowing more affordable housing such as townhouses, condos/apartments, secondary suites, and carriage houses, we can help our next generation get a foothold for their future.
D:
I’ve never been much of a stargazer but one that stands out to me is Allyson Graf. (YMCA of Southern Interior BC). She probably wouldn’t consider herself a celebrity because that’s the kind of person she is. I met Allyson years ago when I worked for the (then) YMCA of Okanagan and noticed her leadership then. When Sharon Peterson stepped down as CEO and Allyson stepped up – I thought “That’s perfect!” Like her predecessor, she is a natural leader. The ‘Y’ has a bright future.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.