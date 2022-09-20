Kelowna Votes 2022: Elaine McMurray

Black Press Media is asking municipal election candidates their thoughts on various community issues

Black Press Media is reaching out to all candidates running for Kelowna council in the 2022 municipal election, asking for their response to three specific issues about the community, as well as a fun question. Responses will be published in the order they are received.

Elaine McMurray – Council candidate

If elected, how do you think council should manage growth and development in Kelowna?

I think council needs to take a few months to review all the projects recently approved, align this with the community plan, evaluate what is missing such as parks, and community hubs, and then begin to approve new developments with new guidelines.

In 2021, Kelowna had the second highest property rate crime in the country, what should city council do to help address street and property crime in the city?

Housing, housing, and more housing. When people are housed they feel safe and the need for property crime will decrease, as well as mental health improves so incidents of neighbor and family violence decrease.

In your view, what is council’s responsibility in assisting those experiencing homelessness, and providing affordable housing for Kelowna residents?

Our responsibility is to work as a part of the team with all levels of government, with Interior Health, RCMP, Central Okanagan, Journey Home Society, and community partners and business associations to discuss innovative and creative ideas. Same old, same old is not acceptable.

Who is your favourite Okanagan celebrity and why?

Everyone who lives in this great city is my hero/heroine.

