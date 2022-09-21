Kelowna Votes 2022: Greg Dahms

Black Press Media is reaching out to all candidates running for Kelowna council in the 2022 municipal election, asking for their response to three specific issues about the community, as well as a fun question. Responses will be published in the order they are received.

Greg Dahms – Council candidate

If elected, how do you think council should manage growth and development in Kelowna?

A:

Follow the new OCP (Community Plan) and look at our aging infrastructure for ways to upgrade today versus spending more tomorrow to fix issues that may become too expensive or unable to remedy. We are one of the fastest- growing cities in Canada. We need a council that will look to the future and ask what will our city look like in 20 years regarding growth and development before making a decision today. We need a strong foundation (infrastructure) in place before we can accommodate this future growth.

In 2021, Kelowna had the second highest property rate crime in the country, what should city council do to help address street and property crime in the city?

B:

This is not just a Kelowna issue, this is a problem that affects every city across B.C. and Canada. The problem is with our legal system. People say we need more RCMP, but if they are unable to do their job and these prolific offenders have no consequences for their actions (catch and release) the problem will never go away. We need to work with other municipalities to lobby both the federal and provincial governments to change the judicial system to hold these offenders accountable for their actions.

In your view, what is council’s responsibility in assisting those experiencing homelessness, and providing affordable housing for Kelowna residents?

C:

Many of our homeless are experiencing homelessness due to the high cost of rent, and inflation, and Kelowna has become one of the most expensive cities in Canada. Council needs to continue to work with community organizations, Interior Health, BC housing, and other service organizations to help the homeless with shelter beds, food resources, low-income housing, and mental health support. We can also ask private industry to help with building low-income housing, employment, and resources for our homeless.

I would like to thank all the organizations and especially the volunteers that have worked tirelessly to help the homeless, youth at risk, and the most vulnerable in our society. Without your help, the problem would be much worse. THANK YOU.

City CouncilCity of KelownaElection 2022Municipal election