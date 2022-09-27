Kelowna Votes 2022: Indy Dhial

Indy Dhial – Council candidate
A:
Our existing footprint is limited and spending millions expanding our already aging infrastructure isn’t an option. We must make decisions that provide a variety of housing and meets the needs of all socioeconomic backgrounds ie: not just apartments but affordable single-family homes.
B:
If the province moves forward with the prolific offender’s act, Kelowna must move quickly to adopt its policies, creating a process that isn’t a one size fits all solution for the crimes being committed. This program will create a new path for those suffering from drug addiction and mental health issues and provide an opportunity to help our vulnerable get the help they need.
C:
What is happening isn’t unique to Kelowna, but our environment is. Change begins with reviewing what we have in place and if it is effective. We must look at what is successful and continue to support those programs but also need to look at what is not working and redirect city tax dollars to new, innovative ways to change the path we are currently headed down.
D:
Although I’ve just met him recently, Wade Redden may be one of the most down-to-earth, wholesome people I’ve met. I’ve run into him on several occasions as of late and whether he is with his family or just out with his wife he always takes the time to stop and talk and make you feel like an old friend.
