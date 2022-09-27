Kelowna Votes 2022: Indy Dhial

Black Press Media is reaching out to all candidates running for Kelowna council in the 2022 municipal election, asking for their response to three specific issues about the community, as well as a fun question. Responses will be published in the order they are received.

Indy Dhial – Council candidate

If elected, how do you think council should manage growth and development Kelowna?

A:

Our existing footprint is limited and spending millions expanding our already aging infrastructure isn’t an option. We must make decisions that provide a variety of housing and meets the needs of all socioeconomic backgrounds ie: not just apartments but affordable single-family homes.

In 2021, Kelowna had the second highest property rate crime in the country, what should city council do to help address street and property crime?

B:

If the province moves forward with the prolific offender’s act, Kelowna must move quickly to adopt its policies, creating a process that isn’t a one size fits all solution for the crimes being committed. This program will create a new path for those suffering from drug addiction and mental health issues and provide an opportunity to help our vulnerable get the help they need.

In your view, what is council’s responsibility in assisting those experiencing homelessness, and providing affordable housing for Kelowna residents?

C:

What is happening isn’t unique to Kelowna, but our environment is. Change begins with reviewing what we have in place and if it is effective. We must look at what is successful and continue to support those programs but also need to look at what is not working and redirect city tax dollars to new, innovative ways to change the path we are currently headed down.

Who is your favorite Okanagan celebrity and why?

D:

Although I’ve just met him recently, Wade Redden may be one of the most down-to-earth, wholesome people I’ve met. I’ve run into him on several occasions as of late and whether he is with his family or just out with his wife he always takes the time to stop and talk and make you feel like an old friend.

