Kelowna Votes 2022: Sacheen Collecutt

A:

I think we need to focus on the cost-benefit of analysis with consideration of the community as a whole. Much of the decisions in the past have created new infrastructure issues that now need to be addressed. Council needs to consider not just the pros and cons of development and growth, but also have the ability to assess the potential consequences that may occur as a result of any new projects. (i.e. traffic congestion that we are being faced to deal with now, from the decisions of years past) The more collaboration that can occur in these matters, the better the results will be for all those who are willing to invest in Kelowna and its residents.

In 2021, Kelowna had the second highest property rate crime in the country, what should city council do to help address street and property crime in the city?

B:

There needs to be accountability. Reducing and removing the criminals that have been enabled in our community is the first step. There is a socio-economic crisis occurring right now which is likely a large contributor to the increase in crime around the city. Council needs to consider developing a task force that would include people who have expertise in the area of criminology, crisis intervention, and mental health issues. Proactivity is crucial so the community does not get thrown into a state of reactive “bandaid” solutions to challenges that easily could have been prevented in the first place.

In your view, what is council’s responsibility in assisting those experiencing homelessness, and providing affordable housing for Kelowna residents?

C:

Council has a DUTY to the people, including helping those of lower socio-economic status. If there is a need in the community and clearly there are many, then the council has a responsibility to create sustainable action plans to facilitate the safety of the residents WITHOUT discrimination regarding financial status. The success or failure of any community can be measured simply by how the community treats people that need help.

Who is your favourite Okanagan celebrity and why?

D:

To be honest, I do not follow “celebrities,” whether they reside in Kelowna or anywhere else. I can say I appreciate people who speak and act with integrity. Those are the people who are willing to walk to the walk and not just talk the talk. have the utmost respect for people who want to work to create a healthier community and would be willing to do what’s necessary (not what’s easy), to ensure that happens.

