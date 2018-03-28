Credit: Kelowna RCMP

Kelowna voyeurism suspect sought

A man allegedly performed an indecent act at the Chapters, Tuesday

A man performing indecent acts and voyeurism was caught on camera at the Kelowna Chapters.

Kelowna RCMP released images publicly, which show a male captured by the store’s surveillance cameras Tuesday afternoon, in an effort to advance their investigation into the alleged acts.

On March 27 at 4:30 p.m., the Kelowna RCMP received a report of an act of voyeurism allegedly carried out inside the Chapters book store within Orchard Park Mall. Police learned the incident took place approximately one hour prior, when the victim was reading books and suddenly noticed the unknown adult male allegedly peering up her skirt.

“RCMP have since reviewed the store’s video surveillance footage and believe there may be other witnesses, or perhaps even victims who have not yet come forward to police,” said RCMP communications officer Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “Investigators are continuing their efforts to canvass other nearby businesses for additional video footage of the adult male in question.”

The person of interest has been described to police as a Caucasian male in his 60s. He was seen wearing a black jacket, jeans and has white and grey hair.

The victim, who was not physically harmed, has been provided access to Kelowna RCMP victim services.

Anyone who can provide police with an identity for this unknown adult male, was victimized in anyway or has any additional information is urged to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. If you choose to remain completely anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leave a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net or text your tip to CRIMES (274637) ktown.

