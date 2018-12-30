Kelowna wakes up to icy roads

A little bit of rain early this morning has left Kelowna’s roads a little icy today.

The roads are slick from 5.2 mm or rain over night and with the temperature hovering at 1ºC and being expected to drop to to -7ºC tonight make sure to drive slow.

Sanding has happened on busy roads however be on the look out for black ice.

If you do hit ice remember to remain calm, avoid overreacting, do as little as possible, keep the steering wheel straight, do not just slam on your brakes.

No one wants to ring in the new year with a car accident.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.