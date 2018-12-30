Kelowna was greeted with icy roads this morning

Kelowna wakes up to icy roads

Rain over night has left Kelowna’s roads slick

A little bit of rain early this morning has left Kelowna’s roads a little icy today.

The roads are slick from 5.2 mm or rain over night and with the temperature hovering at 1ºC and being expected to drop to to -7ºC tonight make sure to drive slow.

Sanding has happened on busy roads however be on the look out for black ice.

If you do hit ice remember to remain calm, avoid overreacting, do as little as possible, keep the steering wheel straight, do not just slam on your brakes.

No one wants to ring in the new year with a car accident.

