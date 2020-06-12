Kelowna water parks reopen this month

Kelowna’s three waterparks are set to reopen this month with some extra safety precautions.

City Park Waterfront and Ben Lee Waterpark will open Wednesday, June 17 and Quilchena Splash Park will open Monday, June 22.

Waterparks are the last remaining outdoor space to reopen after many closures across the Okanagan mid-March to help prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“Much like playgrounds, we ask that the parents help teach their kids about safe distancing and hand hygiene before visiting these parks” stated Sport and Event Services manager, Doug Nicholas. “While we are pleased to be able to reopen waterparks and splash parks in time for summer, it’s important to remember to avoid overcrowding to ensure these spaces can stay open.”

Some considerations to keep in mind while visiting the splash parks this season are that parents remain on site and supervise children, change rooms and slides will not be readily available, wash and sanitize hands before and after playing, stay home if you are feeling unwell and to avoid overcrowding the park.

Other options are offered on the parks and beaches map with more than 200 parks and beaches across Kelowna.

The water parks will remain open until September and the hours of operation will depend on the weather.

You can find the latest hours and updates at kelowna.ca/waterparks.

