Kelowna waterfront park makeover to include new paddle centre

The future completion of a new waterfront park in Kelowna will now include a new permanent paddle centre.

In November, the City of Kelowna announced the start of the construction of the long-awaited Pandosy Waterfront Park, which will feature an urban lakefront, pedestrian promenade, pathways, bike maintenance stations and more.

On Tuesday (March 23), the city revealed the park will also include a new paddle centre.

As a part of the design, which the city says will open up the entire waterfront from Meikle Avenue to Newsom Avenue, the Kelowna Paddle Centre has confirmed they will fund and build a new facility at the waterfront park.

This is set to take place within the next five years.

“Provision of a paddle centre in this location has proven to be a valued public amenity. The commitment to redevelop this facility ensures a range of exciting recreational opportunities for Kelowna residents,” said Robert Parlane, Parks & Buildings Planning Manager with the City of Kelowna.

The city further explained that as the beachfront site is not the best location for swimming, it is the perfect fit for a paddle centre, “especially as the popularity of the activity continues to grow among residents and tourists alike.”

Currently, the paddle centre welcomes thousands of paddlers each year and offers programs like guided paddling lessons and summer camps.

The first phase of the waterfront park is expected to be completed in 2022. Construction and integration of the paddle centre are part of Phase 2 of the park’s construction plans.

For more details about Pandosy Waterfront Park, including a look at the park design, visit Getinvolved.kelowna.ca/pandosy-waterfront-park.

