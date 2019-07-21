Two Kelowna men made a citizen’s arrest after recognizing suspects from a break and enter caught on surveillance tape. (Justin Brand - Facebook)

Kelowna weekly roundup: e-scooters, cherries, citizen’s arrest and McCurdy

Here are your top stories of the week

Here are your top stories for the week:

1. The inauguration of e-scooters in downtown Kelowna and as a secondary police unit

OGO Scooters had over 1000 users in their first week of launching and also stopped three attempted robberies.

2. July has been the month of sorrow for cherry folks

President of the B.C. Cherry Association said this has been the worst cherry season he has seen in 20 years.

3. No illegal drug use in supportive housing in Rutland community

A packed gallery applauded Coun. Charlie Hodge as he brought forward a motion to reconsider the rezoning for a BC Housing project slated for McCurdy Road during a special council meeting held on Wednesday evening.

4. Two Kelowna men make citizen’s arrest

Kelowna citizen Justin Brand recognized two suspects from a car wash break-in and performed a citizen’s arrest them on Baron Road, shortly after 3 p.m. on July 17.

5. Choices Markets choose to go sustainable

Choices Markets is removing single-use plastics from its shelves and offering reusable produce bags.

