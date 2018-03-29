Kelowna welcomes back homegrown athletes

The celebration will be held in Stuart Park,1430 Water Street, from 3:30 to 5 p.m

Kelowna has been the training ground and a place to call home for many Olympic and Paralympic athletes in a wide variety of sports.

Those who have come from Kelowna include Erminia Russo (Volleyball – Atlanta, 1996) Conrad Leineman (Beach Volleyball – Sydney, 2000), Malindi Elmore (Athletics – Athens, 2004), and Tracey Melesko (1996 + 2000 Paralympic Games – Athletics) and many more.

The 2018 PyeongChang Games added to the alumni roster once again, highlighted by Kelsey Serwa’s stunning gold medal finish in Women’s Ski Cross – a first in Kelowna sport history. With Kelowna’s active community and four season playground, it’s no wonder the city is home to great athletes.

The City of Kelowna and PacificSport Okanagan are hosting a Welcome Home Celebration on Wednesday, Apr. 4. Residents are encouraged to attend the celebration and met two of the athletes that competed in the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics: Kelsey Serwa, Ski Cross Athlete and Tess Critchlow, Snowboard Cross Athlete.

“We are so proud of the accomplishments of all our home grown athletes past and present,” said Doug Nicholas, Sport & Event Services Manager. “Cheering on athletes of this caliber is exciting for the whole community. Seeing local athletes like Kelsey or Tess compete on the world stage inspires others to get active and dream big.”

The celebration will be held in Stuart Park,1430 Water Street, from 3:30 to 5 p.m. and offer an opportunity for residents and fans to meet Kelowna's athletes while enjoying refreshments and other activities. Mayor Basran will be hosting a question and answer period with the athletes from 4 to 4:30 p.m.; which will be available to watch through the City's Facebook channel via Facebook Live.

For more information about the event, visit kelowna.ca.

The Okanagan is home to many Olympic and Paralympic athletes – past, present and future. Residents that participated in the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics and Paralympics representing Team Canada include:

Olympic