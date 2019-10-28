Kelowna Wellness Fair gears up for ninth annual event

The event is happening on Nov. 2 and 3 at the Parkinson Rec Center in Kelowna

BioHealth interacting with guests during the Kelowna Wellness Fair in 2018. (Contributed)

The ninth annual Kelowna Wellness Fair is set to take place Nov. 2 and 3 at the Parkinson Rec Centre in Kelowna.

The event will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free and guests will receive welcome bags and have the chance to win prizes.

The Kelowna Wellness Fair showcases over 60 products and services for the mind, body and soul. Guests will get to an opportunity to learn about what wellness services are available to them, try new services and shop for organic and natural products.

There are a huge range of exhibitors, from organic cosmetics to naturopathic medicine.

“The fair is a great place to gain inspiration if you are an eating or exercise nut,” said Shara Mendozo, event organizer of the Kelowna Wellness Fair.

“There are professionals who can help you create an eating and exercise plan that you will be excited about. Whether you have specific health ailments or are a busy mom with kids at home, we can help you take care of yourself.”

Those attending are encouraged to try something new whether it’s a healthy snack, a new skin-care regime, or a service such as acupuncture.

“Taking care of yourself allows you to better take care of those around you,” said Chris Madison another organizer.

Organizers are also encouraging guests to consider a free on-site hearing health check by Connect Hearing.

