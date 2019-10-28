BioHealth interacting with guests during the Kelowna Wellness Fair in 2018. (Contributed)

Kelowna Wellness Fair gears up for ninth annual event

The event is happening on Nov. 2 and 3 at the Parkinson Rec Center in Kelowna

The ninth annual Kelowna Wellness Fair is set to take place Nov. 2 and 3 at the Parkinson Rec Centre in Kelowna.

The event will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free and guests will receive welcome bags and have the chance to win prizes.

The Kelowna Wellness Fair showcases over 60 products and services for the mind, body and soul. Guests will get to an opportunity to learn about what wellness services are available to them, try new services and shop for organic and natural products.

READ MORE: Okanagan College extends president’s contract for two more years

There are a huge range of exhibitors, from organic cosmetics to naturopathic medicine.

“The fair is a great place to gain inspiration if you are an eating or exercise nut,” said Shara Mendozo, event organizer of the Kelowna Wellness Fair.

“There are professionals who can help you create an eating and exercise plan that you will be excited about. Whether you have specific health ailments or are a busy mom with kids at home, we can help you take care of yourself.”

Those attending are encouraged to try something new whether it’s a healthy snack, a new skin-care regime, or a service such as acupuncture.

“Taking care of yourself allows you to better take care of those around you,” said Chris Madison another organizer.

Organizers are also encouraging guests to consider a free on-site hearing health check by Connect Hearing.

READ MORE: Vancouver cemetery to allow strangers to share graves

@Niftymittens14
daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan College extends president’s contract for two more years
Next story
Vancouver cemetery to allow strangers to share graves

Just Posted

Kelowna Wellness Fair gears up for ninth annual event

The event is happening on Nov. 2 and 3 at the Parkinson Rec Center in Kelowna

Okanagan College extends president’s contract for two more years

Jim Hamilton will remain the Okanagan College president until 2021 when he plans to retire

Spooktacular Pumpkin Walk haunted Mission Hill on Sunday

The event is a pumpkin carving contest where the judges are the public

Canadain band Hollerado to make stop in Kelowna on final tour

The show will go down at the Corral at 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 28

UBC Okanagan Heat captures win in second game against Pandas

The Heat took the game 3-1 after losing to the Pandas 3-2 on Friday

VIDEO: Paralyzed Humboldt Broncos player to get spinal surgery in Thailand

Straschnitzki hopes that an epidural stimulator implanted in his spine will help improve his daily life

Vancouver cemetery to allow strangers to share graves

Practice would start in 2020

Mushroom poisoning on the rise, warns BC Centre for Disease Control

Poison Control received 201 calls so far in 2019

LETTER: Donors to Summerland Centre Stage Theatre must be recognized

Donor plaques are missing from theatre lobby

B.C. family rescues beaver trapped in a hole

Other hikers had been offering sticks to the beaver in an attempt to coax it out

Son found not criminally responsible in death of mother on Salt Spring Island

Martin Galen Vandenberg stated voices told him to kill her or unspeakable acts would occur

PET OF THE WEEK: Icarus is a loving, sensitive cat

Street life has left scars on cat’s heart and body

COLUMN: Priorities in a divided province following 2019 election

Black Press Media columnist Frank Bucholtz on the fallout for B.C.

Trump draws boos when introduced to crowd at World Series

Chants of “Lock him up!” broke out in some sections

Most Read